Hot, humid Sunday with some showers, storms

DETROIT - The middle of Labor Day Weekend will feel even more like summer than the beginning of it. It will be a little wet, Sunday morning, but there will be a fair amount of sunshine, too.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates. Sunday morning will be partly to mostly cloudy and warm. Temperatures start near 70°F as scattered showers and a few thunderstorms dot the landscape. Most areas will be dry, but families need to be careful driving on any wet roads going to and from during services and weekend activities. Remember to pack plenty of water, put on light and loose-fitting clothes and prepare to go inside air-conditioned buildings as temperatures and heat indices soar. Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny and hot. Highs will be in the upper 80s, and the humidity will make it feel like it’s in the lower and middle 90s. Also, keep children and pets away from any empty vehicles.

Stay hydrated and healthy as you go to the Detroit Jazz Festival, the Renaissance Festival or Ford Arts, Beats and Eats.

Sunday evening will be warm and muggy. Temps will be in the lower 80s.

Air-conditioners need to remain on Sunday night. Overnight lows will be near 70°. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Welcome to Labor Day, Monday! Parades should not be hampered by a lot of wetness, but there is a chance of spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Hot and humid again with afternoon temps near 90°F.

Remember to remain safe and all times for swimming and boating. If the water appears to be over your head or you don’t know how deep it is and you don’t know how to swim, do not get in the water. Also, life jackets for everybody.

When all kids go back to school on Tuesday and Wednesday, it still feels like summer. Highs will be in your 90°F under mostly sunny skies.

