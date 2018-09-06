Humidity levels expected to drop going into the weekend

DETROIT - There is not much left on 4 Live Radar this afternoon.

And these sprinkles will continue to dry out leaving us mostly cloudy but comfortable tonight. Humidity levels will continue to drop going into the weekend. Lows will range from the mid 50s in the North Zone to mid 60s in our Metro Zone.

We will skip the rain Friday, but keep some cloud cover across our South Zone especially. Expect more sunshine the farther north you live. Temperatures will rise to the low-and-mid 70s, which is below normal for early September.

Saturday remains dry with even cooler temperatures. The same north-to-south sunshine gradient will remain. Highs will finish near 70.

Gordon's leftovers arrive Sunday. Exactly when that rain begins is still an open-ended question. But it does look like parts of the area will pick up plenty of measurable rain.

Considering a sizable portion of our West and North Zones remain under a moderate drought (today’s update did not change much on our side of the state), that rain is good news. But it looks like the highest totals will be in our South Zone and along the east side… those higher numbers will likely top 1 inch.

Next week remains dry past Monday. But if you have friends, family or property in the mid-Atlantic, keep a very close eye on Hurricane Florence which will become a major hurricane next week and could have a big impact on the US east coast.

Stay tuned!





