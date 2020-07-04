New Tropical Depression Forms Over The Western Atlantic

Location 245 miles WSW of Bermuda Wind 35 mph Heading ENE at 17 mph Pressure 29.8 Coordinates 68.7W, 31.1N

Discussion

At 1100 a.m. AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Five was located near latitude 31.1 north, longitude 68.7 west. The depression is moving toward the east-northeast near 17 mph (28 km/h). A faster east-northeastward motion is expected by tonight, followed by further acceleration on Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of the depression will move near or just northwest and north of Bermuda tonight and early Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Little overall change in strength is likely, however the system could become a tropical storm later today.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).

Satellite image updated at 10:22 AM

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in Bermuda should monitor the progress of this system.

Models image updated at 10:18 AM

Land Hazards

Wind: Tropical Depression Five could cause gusty conditions on Bermuda and over the nearby waters later today or tonight. The Bermuda weather service has issued a gale warning. For more information please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

Rain: Tropical Depression Five is expected to produce total rain accumulations of less than 1 inch with possible isolated maximum amounts of 4 inches in and around Bermuda.