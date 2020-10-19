Tropical Depression Forms Over The Central Atlantic

|Location
|720 miles SE of Bermuda
|Wind
|35 mph
|Heading
|None at 0 mph
|Pressure
|29.62
|Coordinates
|55.5W, 25.8N
Discussion
At 800 AM AST (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Twenty-Seven was located near latitude 25.8 North, longitude 55.5 West. The depression is stationary and little overall motion is expected through tonight. A slow west-northwestward to northwestward motion should begin on Tuesday, and this motion should continue through midweek.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 72 hours, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later today or tonight and be at or near hurricane strength by early Thursday.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb (29.62 inches).
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warning in effect.
Interests in Bermuda should monitor the progress of this system.
Land Hazards
None