Tropical Depression Forms Over The Central Atlantic

Location 720 miles SE of Bermuda Wind 35 mph Heading None at 0 mph Pressure 29.62 Coordinates 55.5W, 25.8N

Discussion

At 800 AM AST (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Twenty-Seven was located near latitude 25.8 North, longitude 55.5 West. The depression is stationary and little overall motion is expected through tonight. A slow west-northwestward to northwestward motion should begin on Tuesday, and this motion should continue through midweek.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 72 hours, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later today or tonight and be at or near hurricane strength by early Thursday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb (29.62 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 7:16 Monday Morning, October 19th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warning in effect.

Interests in Bermuda should monitor the progress of this system.

Tropics Models at 7:15 Monday Morning, October 19th

Land Hazards

None