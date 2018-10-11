Metro Detroit weather: Back to reality with cooler temps

A cold front is sweeping through Metro Detroit this Thursday morning as temps slowly drop from the 60s into the upper 50s, and that’s where they will stay all day. The winds are pesky W 10-20 mph gusting at times 20-30 mph and that will be our main forecast feature today. The winds will keep the cooler air flowing in all day, as well as lake enhanced clouds from Lake Michigan. We may see a light shower here and there as a result, but we do not expect much wet weather today. Temps will move from mid to upper 50s again with a mix of clouds and sun with those breezy or gusty conditions through sunset. We may have Fall wind chills in the 30s later tonight.

A cool start to your Friday with temps in the mid to upper 30s first thing tomorrow, and a few areas inland in SE Lower Michigan may see some patchy frost. That will be the story all weekend with morning lows in the 30s through Tuesday of next week or beyond. We start with some sun Friday as highs head into the low and mid 50s. Clouds will fill in again by late afternoon and evening with a few spotty showers Friday evening south of 10 Mile according to model data. Either way, it will be a cool night out tomorrow with some occasional spit and drizzle.

Patchy frost to start your weekend Saturday and we shouldn’t get out of the 50s all weekend. We will have brighter skies Saturday with increasing clouds Sunday afternoon and a few spotty showers. Those who stay dry and see a bit more sun may see 60 degrees to end the weekend. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



