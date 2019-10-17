Metro Detroit weather: Blustery start

It's a blustery start to your Thursday as the winds have been whipping all night and they will continue for most of the day today. Although temps are in the 40s as you head out under mostly cloudy skies, that pesky breeze keeps it feeling like the 30s as you head out and about, so dress appropriately. We won't get too much sunshine around Metro Detroit today, but we do expect some sun battling through mostly cloudy skies most of the day with highs in the low or mid 50s. Again, it won't feel quite that mild as the winds NW 10-20 gusting to 25 mph will keep the feels like temps down in the 40s this afternoon. As the sun sets tonight, the winds will start to relax and the clouds will clear. That sets us up for a chilly overnight and start to your Friday.

We should see more patchy frost around Friday morning as lows tomorrow morning will dip down into the upper 20s for some, and low to mid 30s for most of us. Sunshine will help our daytime highs to reach 55-60°F and the winds are lighter NW/SE 5-10 mph making for a great end to your work and school week, and it only gets warmer and warmer as we go through your weekend.

It's a great looking weekend starting with upper 30s to low 40s early Saturday, warming into the mid or upper 60s with sun and clouds and lighter winds all weekend. There's a shot at a shower or two late Saturday night, but it will be dry for the Detroit Marathon Sunday morning with early morning temps around 50 degrees as the runners start running on a beautiful weather morning. We will be dry all day Sunday, so if we get enough sunshine we may hit 70°F Sunday and Monday, although we expect more clouds Monday and then rain chances into the evening and overnight into early Tuesday of next week. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

