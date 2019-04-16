Metro Detroit weather: Chances for rain nearly every day this week; thunderstorms possible

DETROIT - Five of the next seven days will feature rain in Metro Detroit, and there are some changes to the weekend forecast.

On Tuesday night, after these pesky North Zone showers leave, we'll be cloudy and dry. Lows are headed to the mid-40s.

Rain will return Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will struggle to hit the low and mid-50s under clouds.

On Thursday, there won't just be rain, but also thunderstorms. Right now, it looks like the severe weather will stay south of us. Highs will still soar into the low 70s despite the storm chances. Our most likely chances of storms will be in the late afternoon and evening.

For Friday? You guessed it: another shot at rain. Just like the days prior, this won’t be an all-day event, but it might be the largest amount of rain we get this week. Expect all of it before lunchtime, with plenty of clouds to finish out the day. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

Here’s where the changes arrive. On Saturday, we’re keeping the forecast dry. There is a small chance that the far east side will get brushed by some late-day rain, but the vast majority of us will spend the entire day dry.

Highs will be just below normal in the mid-50s, with limited sunshine, if any. The bunny might get his tail wet Easter Sunday. Light showers will be around. Most of those look to be in the second half of the day. As of right now, sunrise services still have a green light from Mother Nature. Temperatures will start in the low 40s and finish in the mid-60s.

