Metro Detroit weather: Chilly, mostly clear Sunday night

Welcome to Sunday night, Motown!

Sunday night becomes chilly under mostly clear skies. It become milder, again, Monday. Rain remains in the Halloween forecast.

Sunday night becomes mostly clear, and the wind calms down a bit. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.

Sunrise is at 8:01 a.m. ET.

Monday will be mostly sunny and mild. Daytime temps will be near 60 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and cooler. Afternoon temps in the middle and upper 50s.

Wednesday will be chilly and wet with showers and highs near 50 degrees.

Happy Halloween, Thursday! Many celebrations during the day and evening will need to be enjoyed indoors.

Rain remains possible with highs in the low 50s and evening temps in the 40s. Remember to have your children dress with layers under their costumes.

Local 4Casters weather app

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Weather radar

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.