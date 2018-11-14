Metro Detroit weather: Clear but cold on Wednesday

DETROIT - Wind chills are in the teens this morning with some areas flirting with single digit chills for the next few hours around Metro Detroit.

Temps will struggle on your Wednesday, starting in the upper teens to low 20s and only warming into the low or mid 30s. We should see a decent amount of sun as the winds relax WNW 5-10 mph which should loosen that lake effect cloud spreading with flurries from the west. A few morning flurries, but mostly clear and dry all day. But, bundle up and don’t be fooled by the bright conditions.

Thursday forecast

A dry and cool start to your Thursday with lows in the 20s and highs heading into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. We will be on the leading edge of a big storm taking shape down south. This winter mess will affect a large part of the country just south and east of us possibly heading into New England as a nor’easter later tomorrow and Friday.

Here, look for increasing clouds all morning and a chance for some rain and snow into our South Zone a little after lunch tomorrow. Some of that mix spreads into the heart of Metro Detroit through the afternoon and evening. There’s a good chance that mix switches to all snow for a while and we may see another 1-2 inches around town. But, rain and/or sleet may limit any accumulation so don’t get your hopes up.

Friday forecast

We may start wet early Friday with lingering light rain and snow showers, but most of the day will be on the dry side with highs heading into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees with some clearing into the afternoon.

The weekend doesn't look as clear as models indicated yesterday. We will likely see some light rain and snow showers Saturday with highs in the upper 30s to maybe low 40s. Sunday will be mostly dry with cooler air and a few flurries or light snow showers possible as highs halt in the mid to upper 30s.

An early look at Thanksgiving Week looks very mild and dry for travel, the Parade, and Black Friday. We’ll keep you posted.

