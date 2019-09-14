Metro Detroit weather: Clearing skies, cooler Friday night

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Sept. 13, 2019 at 8:25 p.m. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Welcome to Friday night, Motown!

Severe thunderstorms are long gone. It becomes clearer and cooler overnight. Beautiful sunshine with lower humidity arrives Saturday.

Friday night will be cloudy and remain warm and muggy before midnight. Temps remain the 70s, but quickly drop through the 60s to the upper 50s by dawn with the passage of a cold front. A northwest wind brings cooler air and lower humidity overnight and Saturday.

Sunrise is at 7:12 a.m. ET.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, warm, seasonable and comfortable. It will be great for little league games, trips to Greenfield Village and walks along the Detroit River. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be partly sunny and warmer. A weak disturbance brings a chance of scattered light showers in the afternoon, but it will be a good day for tennis, outdoor basketball or a round of golf. There's a slight chance of some scattered showers outside Ford Field as the Detroit Lions play the LA Chargers. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Monday will be bright and warm, again. Afternoon temps in the low 80s.

Tuesday and the rest of the last full week of Summer 2019 will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs above 80 degrees in the afternoon and near 60 degrees at night and early in the morning.

