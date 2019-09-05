Metro Detroit weather: Cooling down, rain chances in forecast

DETROIT - It's an early taste of Fall around Metro Detroit with Thursday morning lows in the 40s and 50s.

Yes, it's cool but we will get plenty of sunshine later this morning and through your afternoon bringing high temperatures into the low and mid 70s. The winds will be light ENE 5-10 mph keeping us dry all day.

Friday forecast

Rain chances Friday are pretty weak, but for the third day in a row, models are hinting at a few light, scattered midday showers Friday with only partly sunny skies. Don't worry too much about these showers impacting Friday High School Football games or anything else outdoors after school.

Most of your Friday is a dry day with 50s to start and lower 70s or cooler through your afternoon.

Weekend forecast

We continue with the Fall-like feel all weekend and it looks like the first half is brighter than the finish. We will see a blend of sun and clouds Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. More clouds Sunday means we may not get out of the 60s.

Model data keeps us dry through Tuesday morning, but it looks pretty wet during the second half of Tuesday and then on and off rain chances the rest of next week. We also have a shot at getting back into the 80s next week as stormy weather returns later in the week.

