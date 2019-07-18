Metro Detroit weather: Dangerous heat has arrived

DETROIT - Afternoon storms have knocked temperatures down a peg, but Metro Detroit is under an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Sanilac County is the only area not included, but a heat advisory has been issued there until 8 p.m. Saturday.

High humidity combined with near-record heat will lead to dangerous conditions if you’re not prepared. Staying in the air conditioning is paramount because fans won’t cut it in a heat wave like this.

If you don’t have air conditioning, there are cooling centers set up throughout Metro Detroit where you can escape the heat.

Staying hydrated is a close second, in terms of importance. We talked with Dr. Frank McGeorge about why it’s so important to "swig before you sweat."

Any thunderstorms will wrap up long before sunset. That brief break from oppressive humidity won't last long. Dewpoints are back above 70 in most locations and will stay there until late Saturday. That means no relief at night, either.

Lows will drop to the mid- and upper 70s Thursday night and Friday night.

We’ll stay dry through Thursday night, with the exception of the far North Zone closer to daybreak. A few scattered thunderstorms are possible there.

On Friday, most of us will miss out on thunderstorms. They’re more likely in the North Zone and might briefly drop into parts of the Metro Zone by late afternoon or evening.

We have a marginal risk for severe weather, so even though we’re not expecting a high number of storms, any of them that show up will likely be strong. An afternoon storm can’t be ruled out Saturday, but we’re not under an official severe risk.

Unfortunately, there’s no change to the temperature forecast for Friday and Saturday. The mercury will still climb to the mid-90s both days, and it will feel like 105 to 110 degrees with the oppressive humidity.

The front that brings relief won’t push through until late Sunday, but it will trigger more widespread storms, which should keep high temperatures in the mid-80s. That will still feel like 90-plus, however.

Many of us will be back to work Monday, but it will seem like a vacation with lower humidity and temperatures below normal until Friday.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.