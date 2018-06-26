Metro Detroit weather: Dangerous heat wave still on track

DETROIT - Everything remains on track for a solid heat wave later this week, with only minor relief into next week. Needless to say, those without air conditioning will really suffer over the next week.

But before that heat gets here, we first have to deal with an approaching storm system that will affect us tonight into Wednesday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop tonight -- probably not until the latter innings of the Tigers game at Comerica Park, so keep a close eye on our free app’s radar if you’ll be going to the game.

The last thing you want is to be caught in a downpour at the game or walking back to your car. It’s going to get muggy again tonight, with lows only dropping into the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius). Southeast wind will eventually shift to the south, at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday will start with scattered showers and thunderstorm around, then there potentially could be a small break before more showers and storms develop ahead of an approaching cold front during the early to mid-afternoon.

The rain should move out just in time for Wednesday evening’s Tigers game -- fingers crossed. Highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius) as long as we get a few peeks of sun during the day. South wind will shift to the west behind the cold front, at 8 to 13 mph.

Becoming mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius). This will be our last night for quite a while with tolerable sleeping temperatures.

Mostly sunny and warmer on Thursday, with highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius).

Warm and muggy Thursday night, with lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius), and remember that it takes all night to get to that low -- temperatures will be much warmer when you go to bed.

Partly cloudy on Friday, as the front edge of the really hot and steamy air mass (called the warm front) crosses the area. Right now, it appears that no showers or thunderstorms will accompany the front’s passage. Highs in the low 90s (33 degrees Celsius), with heat indices of 98 degrees (37 degrees Celsius.

Warm and oppressive Friday night, with lows in the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny, very hot and humid on Saturday. This will be the hottest day of the heat wave. Highs should easily reach the mid to upper 90s (36 degrees Celsius), with heat indices of 107 degrees (42 degrees Celsius).

Warm and oppressive Saturday night, with lows in the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday with some thunderstorms possible during the afternoon as a weak cold front approaches (yesterday, it appeared that the front would hold off until Monday).

As long as we get the storms, highs should be capped at the low 90s (33 degrees Celsius), and heat indices near 100 degrees (38 degrees Celsius). However, should the front slow down or the storms not materialize, then we’ll get even warmer.

Becoming partly cloudy Sunday night, with lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Monday through Thursday look dry right now, and continued hot. Highs will range from the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius) on Monday and Tuesday, to the low 90s (33 degrees Celsius) by Thursday. Overnight lows look to remain very uncomfortable -- generally near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

As we told you yesterday, now it the time to prepare for this heat. Those without air conditioning, especially the elderly, those in poor health, and very young children, are particularly susceptible. Try to make plans with family and friends that do have air conditioning to perhaps visit with them to take some of the heat stress off your body.

Remember that this is much more than about the daytime highs: overnight lows being so warm don’t allow your body to cool down much, so you remain stressed through the night, which further taxes your system.

If you don’t have access to air conditioning, do whatever you can to cool your core body temperature, and also stay well hydrated with water (remember that alcohol and caffeine DEHYDRATE you).

Cold showers and baths work wonders to cool you off -- please consider that, and also please check on your elderly neighbors and neighbors with children.

Remember that you can also head to the air conditioned mall and do a little shopping to escape the heat. Also remember that this heat is dangerous for our pets, too. They need access to cool, fresh water to stay hydrated, and remember if you take your dog for a walk that the pavement will be VERY hot during the day, and can burn the bottoms of their feet.

