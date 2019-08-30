Metro Detroit weather: Few rain chances during fantastic holiday weekend

DETROIT - The majority of our Labor Day weekend will be fantastic, but the forecast will get a bit iffy Sunday.

That's nothing compared with the danger lurking in Florida, and now possibly a larger chunk of the Atlantic coast, due to Hurricane Dorian. You can find the latest Dorian updates on our homepage.

On Friday night, we'll keep some high, thin clouds but drop to even cooler low temperatures, in the low and mid-50s. Humidity will be nonexistent Friday night and through most of Monday, so plan to wear a hooded sweatshirt if you're headed to East Lansing for the Spartans' opening game against Tulsa.

Even though temperatures will be mild at kickoff, the mercury will end up in the mid-60s by the end of the game.

Weekend forecast

Saturday should remain dry. The high clouds will be with us, dampening some sunshine. Highs will finish in the low 70s in most locations. Michigan's home opener against Middle Tennessee State will be dry as well at the Big House Saturday night, but temperatures will be even cooler. Plan for 60s during much of the game.

Our one shot of rain will be Sunday. Right now, it looks like rain will arrive just after sunrise. Scattered showers will hang around for at least the first half of the day for everyone but the North Zone, whose residents might get through Sunday without a drop. Some showers will linger into the afternoon, especially in the South Zone. Highs will reach the mid-70s.

Labor Day weather

Monday might be the pick day of the three-day weekend. Expect sun and clouds, with highs touching 80 degrees. Humidity will start inching up in the afternoon, so there's a very slim chance of a shower late, but most of us will stay dry.

We're in for a cooler stretch when everyone goes back to school next week -- after Tuesday's 84-degree finish, that is.

