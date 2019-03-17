Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chilly Sunday, but some sun returns

DETROIT - Happy St. Patrick's Day, Motown. It is the last Sunday of winter, and the soon-to-be-over season wants to hold on with colder than average conditions. But, there will be some sunshine.

Sunday morning will be partly cloudy and cold. Temperatures start in the middle 20s. Families and individuals will need their winter coats to remain warm while going to and from services or activities like the boat show in Novi.

Sunrise is at 7:42 a.m. ET.

Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny and chilly. Today's average high temperature is 46 degrees. Today's actual high will be closer to 40 degrees. Basketball fans will need their favorite Pistons coats, hats and gloves to stay warm outside Little Caesars Arena. Detroit hosts the Toronto Raptors with tipoff at 4 p.m. ET.

Sunset is at 7:42 p.m. ET.

Sunday evening will be colder and partly cloudy. Temps will be in the low 30s.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and just as chilly. Morning lows will be in the 20s. Afternoon temps will be near 40 degrees.

Spring begins with the vernal equinox at 5:58 p.m. ET, Wednesday. Beforehand, there is a chance of rain and snow showers with daytime temps in the low and middle 40s.

