Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cold and icy start

DETROIT - A cold and icy start with the only snow falling near the shoreline of Lake Huron this Tuesday morning, so watch out near the lake in the Thumb this morning.

Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with a few flurries and temps in the low teens feel closer to zero or even subzero.

More Headlines

Skies become partly to mostly sunny through the morning and afternoon with highs only in the mid 20s and winds WNW 7-12 mph keeping it cooler all day.

Wednesday forecast

We briefly warm up Wednesday as highs will hit the mid 30s or slightly warmer in our South Zone and gusty winds will be a minor issue tomorrow. Snow showers move into our North Zone through the afternoon and this will be shovelable snow north of Detroit.

We will see scattered snow and possibly rain showers mixing in around Metro Detroit but the bigger story will be the winds SSW 10-25 mph causing some blowing snow in spots. We may see a band or two of snow across the area in the evening laying down a coating.

Thursday forecast

Thursday is the beginning of another arctic freeze. Temps will be falling from the 30s into the 20s late Thursday with a few morning snow showers and then mostly cloudy, cold, and breezy. Friday temps will be a lot like today in the single digits to teens early and then low to maybe mid 20s.

More snow expected this Super Bowl Weekend starting midday Saturday with measurable snow possible going into Sunday here around Metro Detroit. Temps in the teens to 20s both days feeling very cold this weekend -- stay tuned.

Track temperatures and our next rain and snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.