Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cool, partly cloudy Sunday night

DETROIT - A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. ET, Monday, to midnight, Monday night, for Sanilac and St. Clair Counties.

Welcome to Sunday night, Motown!

Sunday night will be dry and cool with no concerns about getting close to freezing. Monday will be dry in the morning and wet in the afternoon. Then, it will be cooler the rest of the week.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and cool. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Heaters will not have to be cranked up too high. There is no chance of temps in the 30s or near freezing.

Sunrise is at 7:53 a.m. ET.

Monday will go from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy during the day with showers arriving in the afternoon. Despite this, it becomes warmer again with daytime temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.

Rain showers continue Monday night and Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be partly sunny and drier. After a cold front passes, it will become noticeably cooler with temperatures only in the 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday will have abundant sunshine, and it will feel like fall. Highs will be in the low and middle 50s.

Rain is possible, again, on Friday with highs near 60°F.

Local 4Casters weather app

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Weather radar

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.