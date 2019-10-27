Metro Detroit weather forecast: Detroit-area drenched Saturday night

DETROIT - A Lakeshore Flood Warning and Lakeshore Flood Advisory are in effect for the coasts of Macomb, Monroe, Sanilac and St. Clair counties until 8 a.m. ET Sunday.

The heaviest rain is pounding Detroit and Southeast Michigan Saturday night especially before midnight. Temps remain well above freezing overnight, but it will be windy. Drier weather arrives as early as breakfast time, Sunday.

Rain from what was Tropical Storm Olga is rotating from the south with heavy showers across the entire region before midnight. Temps are remaining steady or slowly rising to and through the low 50s. It remains windy with an easterly wind blowing 10 to 20 mph.

Sunrise is at 6:34 a.m. ET.

Sunday will be wet in the morning and at lunchtime. Sunday afternoon becomes drier and milder. Highs will be in the low 60s. It will be breezy with a westerly wind at 10 to 20 mph. Hold on to your hats and grab your windbreakers.

Monday will be sunnier and remain mild. Daytime temps will be near 60 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and cooler. Afternoon temps will be in the middle and upper 50s.

Wednesday will be chilly and wet with showers and highs near 50 degrees.

Happy Halloween, Thursday! Many celebrations during the day and evening will need to be enjoyed indoors. Rain remains possible with highs in the low 50s and evening temps in the 40s. Remember to have your children dress with layers under their costumes.

