Metro Detroit weather forecast: Frigid Sunday morning with snow on the way

DETROIT - Welcome to Sunday, Motown! It is frigid this morning. Snow is on the way for the afternoon. More slippery weather arrives before Valentine’s Day on Thursday.

Sunday morning will be dry with frigid conditions. Temperatures start in the low teens with wind chill‘s near 0°F. Individuals and families need to dress in layers with coats, scarves, hats and gloves to stay warm. Morning is the best time to go outside -- heading to and from services or going to events like the Quicken Loans Winter Blast.

Clouds increase by brunch and lunch time. Temperatures will be in the low 20s

Those clouds will lower and thicken Sunday afternoon. Snow arrives and begins to fall after 2 p.m. ET. Snow picks up the pace by 4 p.m. ET and during the late afternoon and evening hours. Drivers must be extremely careful on roadways even if the snow is light or scattered. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

By the end of Sunday evening, up to 1 inch of new snow will be on the ground and on sidewalks and streets north of 8 Mile Road. South of 8 Mile Road, including Detroit and Ann Arbor, new snow accumulations will be between 1 and 2 inches. South of I-94, in Lenawee and Monroe counties, 2 inches or more will fall.

Sunday night becomes drier and colder. Skies will be cloudy, and low temperatures will be in the low 20s. Monday will be cloudy and chilly with daytime temperatures in the low 30s.

The next system of slick weather arrives Tuesday. Snow and ice will accumulate first, then rain will fall as temperatures rise. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Wednesday, the last full shopping day for Valentine’s Day, will be mostly cloudy and colder. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Happy Valentine’s Day, Thursday! Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 30s.

