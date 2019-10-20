Metro Detroit weather forecast: Great marathon weather, warmer this afternoon

DETROIT - Happy Sunday, Motown!

We have marvelous weather for the marathon this morning. This afternoon becomes warmer. The next chance of rain is after Sunday night.

Runners and spectators for the 2019 Detroit Free Press TCF bank Marathon will be greeted with cool but pleasant conditions. There is no concern about freezing conditions or frost. Temperatures start in the 40s to around 50°F under mostly cloudy skies.

Sunrise is at 7:52 a.m. ET.

It becomes milder by breakfast time and afterward. Temperatures will be closer to 60°F as runners continue then complete the race and while football fans gather for tailgating outside Ford Field.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the middle and upper 60s with enough sunshine. It feels more like spring time with T-shirt weather for families going to and from services or fall activities like enjoying the fall colors, navigating corn mazes or picking apples or pumpkins.

Sunday evening will be fair and cool. Temperatures will be near 60°F.

Sunset is at 6:44 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and mild. Heaters will not have to be cranked up as high with overnight lows near 50°F.

Monday will go from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy during the day with showers arriving in the afternoon. Despite this, it becomes warmer again with daytime temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.

Rain showers continue Monday night and Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be partly sunny and drier. After a cold front passes, it will become noticeably cooler with temperatures only in the 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday will have abundant sunshine, and it will feel like fall. Highs will be in the low and middle 50s.

Rain is possible again on Friday with highs near 60°F.

