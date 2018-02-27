Metro Detroit weather forecast: Highs near 60 Tuesday, tracking rain and snow later in week

DETROIT - The warmest day of the week is upon us here in Metro Detroit as we wake up to cool temps in the 20s to low 30s.

Mostly clear skies this morning means plenty of sunshine again on your Tuesday as highs race toward 60 degrees. All model data suggests upper 50s for highs today, but we are confident some neighborhoods will hit 60 degrees or warmer.

The wind will start cranking later on SSW 7-17 G 28 mph and our sunshine will give way to partly cloudy skies later this afternoon. High clouds will be on the increase tonight and overnight ahead of a spotty rain maker for Wednesday.

Wednesday forecast

We will still be 15 degrees above average on Wednesday with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s and highs heading back into the 50s. Skies will be cloudy all day with spotty showers midday and in the afternoon.

These showers will likely not overspread the area, rather scattered showers for a few hours mainly in the afternoon. Still, low 50s with mostly dry weather during the morning drive and hopefully clearing for the evening drive. More wet weather is coming.

Thursday forecast

You should expect a pretty widespread area of rain over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario Thursday with temps mainly in the mid 40s. Rain on and off all day and into the overnight as temps begin to drop.

That means a little wintry mix early Friday before we dry out. Temps drop down to the low 40s Friday through the weekend with more quiet weather to end our week.

Models show a return of winter next week with cooler air and a few snow storms. It’s early to lock in on anything now but be prepared for a colder week next week.

Track temperatures and our next rain and/or snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.