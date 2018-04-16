Metro Detroit weather forecast: Michigan winter just won't quit with more snow showers

DETROIT - Unfortunately, our weekend winter storm did exactly what we thought it would.

Rain transitioned to freezing rain (and a period of sleet, too), with the resulting added weight from ice on tree limbs, combined with the breezy conditions, bringing down many limbs, which then resulted in numerous power outages across the area. Fortunately, this was not the type of historic ice storm like we had on April 4, 2003 and on March 13-14, 1997 – some people were without power for a week after those massive ice storms.

But this was plenty bad, as 375,000 of you who lost power will attest.

And boy did it rain this weekend -- I measured 2.38 inches of rain at my house, and the heavy runoff has prompted the National Weather Service to continue Flood Warnings for the Rouge River in Detroit, although those warnings for the Rouge River in Inkster and Dearborn have been discontinued.

Another piece of good fortune is that temperatures rose above freezing after the ice accumulated, which then melted a lot of that ice. Had we stayed below freezing following the ice accretion, then that ice would have remained on those trees and limbs, resulting in additional power outages today.

Temperatures today should barely rise to near 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius), with scattered rain showers. More of the day through mid afternoon will be dry, but have an umbrella handy if you’ll be out and about just in case.

It’ll be a breezy day as well, with west winds at 15 to 25 mph. Those west winds are now blowing offshore, which means no more onshore flooding from Lakes Erie, St. Clair and Huron.

Monday night forecast

Scattered rain showers will mix with scattered snow showers tonight, then a trough (line) of low pressure late tonight will generate a band of snow showers that will cross the area. Since temperatures should nudge just below freezing into the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius), there could be a little dusting south of 8 Mile, and a bit more -- perhaps a half-inch -- generally north of 8 Mile. Southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday forecast

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius). Partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees (-2 to -1 degree Celsius).

Wednesday forecast

Partly cloudy to start on Wednesday, then rain showers are possible by mid-to-late afternoon. Highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius). Rain showers are likely Wednesday evening, followed by rain and/or snow showers toward dawn. Lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Thursday forecast

Rain and/or snow showers Thursday morning will end, followed by partly cloudy skies developing during the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius).

Finally, some "real" spring weather!

Okay, enough of this crummy spring weather. Let’s get back to some good stuff, with a stretch of mostly sunny skies that should last from Friday, through the weekend, and into early next week! Highs will slowly rise from the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius) on Friday into mid 50s (13-14 degrees Celsius) on Sunday, to near 60 degrees (15-16 degrees Celsius) Monday and Tuesday!

