Metro Detroit weather forecast: Pleasant, dry stretch of weather ahead

DETROIT - Everything is shaping up for a nice and dry stretch of weather.

For the rest of Wednesday evening, we’ll see the northeast winds relax. That’s good news for eastsiders who are watching the high water and onshore flow. All of us will enjoy cooler temperatures as dry air pushes out the remainder our daytime clouds. Lows will drop to the 50s areawide, except for a couple of 60s in the Metro Zone.

That dry air will lead to plenty of sunshine Thursday. Highs will be close to normal in the low 80s.

Heat will start to build into the weekend, but highs will only warm to the mid-80s this weekend. Humidity will get nudged up a bit but stay below muggy territory.

Next week will be warmer, with at least a chance of rain Monday and Tuesday. The chances don’t look great, though, so we might be on an extended dry stretch that lasts more than a week.

