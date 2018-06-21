Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rain to impact weekend plans after beautiful start to summer

DETROIT - Summer is starting on the right foot, but may be stepping in "it" by the weekend.

Temperatures and humidity still won't be a huge concern, but rain chances could curtail some outdoor plans.

First shot of wet weather is on 4 Live Radar tonight. Rain is spiraling across northern Indiana and Ohio, and slowly advancing northward. Some of that may get dragged into our South Zone later tonight. But the majority of us should remain dry. Lows will be in the low 60s with plenty of clouds.

Expect showers at any time after the morning commute on Friday. They'll be widely scattered during the morning and more numerous in the afternoon and evening. That will keep high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

That low pressure center drifts closer to us on Saturday, increasing rain chances for the first half of the day. As it slowly pulls away, we should dry out in the afternoon... maybe too much. If sunshine is able to break through the clouds, a few pop up storms may appear. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Humidity will inch up to the noticeable/slightly muggy level in the afternoon.

Sunday, a cold front arrives. There will be rain ahead of it, but the timing of the front is still in question. Right now, it looks like the later we get in the day, the drier things will become. Highs will return to the upper 70s with lower humidity.

Check the 10-Day Forecast for some authentic summer heat.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.