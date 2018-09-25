Metro Detroit weather forecast: Slight Risk for severe weather Tuesday

DETROIT - Be prepared for some slick streets as you head out, but rain showers will be hit or miss through the morning.

We have temps in the mid 60s around Metro Detroit to start your Tuesday, and afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s. It will be warmer and more humid than yesterday, but too many clouds and showers for temps to hit 80 degrees.

We will see scattered afternoon showers and some could be on the strong side and winds South 8-18 mph. We are under a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather later today and especially tonight. A cold front will be moving into our warmer, muggy, unstable air and we will see several thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds, hail, lightning, and isolated tornadoes. The main threat will be this evening and late tonight, but we cannot rule out a few strong afternoon storms too. Keep your eyes to the skies and don’t forget your best weather tool, the Local4Casters app.

Wednesday forecast

We will see showers around in the early morning hours after a stormy overnight, but most of your Wednesday will be dry. Morning clouds will thin out and move out leading to mostly sunny skies into the afternoon. But there will be cooler air moving in all day with a wind WNW 8-18 mph and highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Rest of the week forecast

Most of Metro Detroit will be locked into the cool but nice mornings in the 40s and low 50s Thursday and Friday, and highs both days from mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Both days look dry although we have a rain chance this weekend. Right now, model data suggests showers around dinner time Saturday into Sunday morning. We hope that most of the daylight hours this weekend will be dry with well placed or timed rain chances. We may see more showers Monday too. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.