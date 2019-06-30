Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunny and warm Sunday

DETROIT - Happy Sunday, Motown!

On Sunday southeast Michigan will get the best of both worlds. We get the sunshine and heat without the humidity. Hazy, hot and humid weather comes roaring back Monday and lasts through Independence Day.

Sunday morning will be clear and mild. Temperatures starting in the 50s north of Hall Road (M-59) and in the 60s elsewhere.

Sunrise is at 6 a.m. ET.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny, warm and delightful. Highs will be near 85 degrees. Humidity will still be at comfortable levels, but we must remember to stay hydrated and cool and keep children and pets away from unattended vehicles.

The Detroit Tigers host the Washington Nationals at Comerica Park. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. ET. People will need plenty of sunscreen to protect themselves from the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays.

Sunday evening will be fair and warm. Temps will be in the 70s.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and warm. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 60s. Air conditioners will need to be kept on because the humidity creeps back up.

Monday becomes hazy, hot and humid. Highs will be near 90 degrees or more with heat indices near 95 degrees or more in the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms have a possibility of popping up during the afternoon commute and the evening.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Independence Day, Thursday will be just as stifling, if not more. Afternoon temps will be near 90 degrees with higher heat indices and afternoon showers and storms. With stagnant air possible, too, Detroiters will have to do their best to keep air pollution levels low by carpooling, using public transportation, limit or cease the use of gas-powered equipment and refuel after dusk.

Beach & boating forecast

Lake Erie

Sunday: Mostly sunny, wam. Water Temp: 73 deg. F; Wind: WNW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Sunny, warm. Water Temp: 65 deg. F; Wind: WNW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake Huron

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. Water Temp: 60 deg. F; Wind: WNW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Up North Forecast

Northern Lower Peninsula

Sunday: Partly sunny, showers and storms possible. High in the upper 70s.

Upper Peninsula

Sunday: Sunny, warm. High in the low 80s.

Weather links :

