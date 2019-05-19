Metro Detroit weather forecast: Tornado Warning in effect as storms roll through

DETROIT - A tornado warning is in effect for Macomb County until 3:45 p.m. and St. Clair County until 4 p.m.

A lakeshore flood advisory is in effect for the coastlines of Macomb and St. Clair counties from 2 p.m., Sunday, to 4 a.m. ET, Monday.

A thunder storm warning is in effect for Sanilac County until 3:30 p.m. Sunday and for Lapeer County until 3:15 p.m.

It will feel and look like summer, today. That includes warmth, humidity and thunderstorms. There is a chance of severe weather.

Sunday afternoon forecast

Sunday afternoon becomes stormy and much warmer and windy. Highs will be in the low 80s. Ahead of a cold front, showers and thunderstorms race across Detroit and Southeast Michigan starting at 2 p.m. ET.

Anyone going to the 1:10 p.m. ET Tigers' game against Oakland must bring a poncho and be prepared for storms by the 4th inning and afterward.

There is a slight chance of strong to severe thunderstorms between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Heavy downpours, frequent lightning and dangerous wind and hail are possilbe. The best place to be is indoors whenever there's lightning, even before or after rain falls. Also, drivers must find alternate routes if they come across any standing water.

Sunday evening will have showers and storms through the dinner hour. Temps will be in the 70s in rain-cooled air.

Sunset is at 8:51 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be mostly to partly cloudy and cool. Overnight lows will be near 50 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny and cooler. Monday's afternoon temps will be near 60 degrees. Tuesday's highs will be near 65 degrees.

Wednesday will be warmer and partly sunny. Daytime temps reach 70 degrees. Some showers are possible Wednesday evening and Wednesday night.

Thursday's temps make it to 80 degrees with sunshine. The chance for rain returns Friday and Saturday.

