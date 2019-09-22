Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warm Sunday, showers and storms return

DETROIT - Welcome to Sunday, Motown!

It is the last full day of Summer 2019. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but it will be warm. Showers and storms return, especially in the late afternoon and evening. Autumn begins overnight.

Sunday morning will be mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Temperatures start in the upper 60s and low 70s. There may be a few widely scattered raindrops, but most areas will be dry for drivers going to and from morning services and activities.

Sunrise is at 7:20 a.m. ET.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the low 80s; at least 5 to 10 degrees above average. There will be a few more scattered showers and storms with the greater chance of more widespread rain reserved for the evening and nighttime hours.

Sunday evening and Sunday night have a better chance of more widespread and heavier storm activity. In fact, there is a marginal risk of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and damaging wind and hail. Temps will be in the 70s at dinnertime and in the 60s overnight.

Sunset is at 7:31 p.m. ET.

Fall begins with the equinox at 3:50 a.m. ET, Monday.

As and after the cold front passes through, showers are still possible Monday morning. Monday afternoon becomes sunnier with drier, much less humid air arriving. Daytime temps will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunnier, mild, dry and comfortable. Highs will be in the low and mid 70s.

Local 4Casters weather app

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Weather radar

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.