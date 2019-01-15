Metro Detroit weather: Freezing drizzle expected to invade overnight

DETROIT - There’s plenty to discuss on the Metro Detroit weather menu, so buckle up.

In the immediate term, we’re watching for freezing drizzle to invade overnight. The 4 Live Radar likely won't show much because the moisture will be light, but this will likely move through the area overnight, especially closer to dawn.

A winter weather advisory for challenging travel is in effect from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday. This is liquid that freezes on contact, leading to slick streets and untreated surfaces. Temperatures will be just shy of the freezing mark for most of the night.

Expect the freezing drizzle to linger through the morning drive. Clouds will exit quickly, leaving us with sunshine for most of the day. Our daytime high of about 30 degrees will arrive in the morning with slightly cooler numbers throughout the day.

Thursday will start dry before some quick snow showers arrive in the second half. This will lead to minor accumulations of around an inch, mainly in our South Zone, and lighter amounts elsewhere. Highs won’t make it to 30 degrees.

After a dry Friday, our attention will turn to a real-deal snowmaker Saturday. A very early estimate would be 3-5 inches, but this will likely change -- maybe more than once -- before the weekend.

The bitter cold will grab us by the end of the weekend. Plus, winds will kick up Sunday, making it doubly difficult. Lows will flirt with negative territory by Monday morning. Check out the numbers in our 10-day forecast.

