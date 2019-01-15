Winter weather advisory issued for Metro Detroit from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday

DETROIT - A winter weather advisory has been issued for Metro Detroit from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service announced.

The advisory impacts Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Monroe, Livingston, Lapeer, Lenawee, St. Clair, Sanilac and Genesee counties.

Widespread freezing drizzle is expected throughout Southeast Michigan.

Hazardous and slick driving conditions are expected, especially on untreated roads, bridges, exit ramps and overpasses.

Drivers should anticipate variable driving conditions and take caution, the NWS said.

Click here to read the latest weather forecast from Ben Bailey.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.