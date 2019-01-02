Metro Detroit weather: Freezing drizzle prompts winter weather advisory

DETROIT - Another challenging evening lies ahead in Metro Detroit, thanks to freezing drizzle and light snow, but it will be the last we’ll see of that until next week.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday and impacts areas north of Eight Mile Road. Click here or on the red banner at the top of the home page for information about the winter weather advisory.

Freezing drizzle will eventually turn to light snow later Wednesday evening. Any accumulation should be less than a half-inch, and everyone should be dry before midnight. Temperatures will fall slowly to lows in the mid-20s.

We will then start an extended dry stretch that will take us through the weekend. On Thursday, sunshine will increase through the day as temperatures max out in the mid-30s.

Temperatures in the 40s will arrive Friday with plenty of sunshine. Expect a high of 43 degrees in the afternoon.

The first weekend of January looks nice. Both days will be dry with plenty of sunshine. Morning temperatures will be close to the freezing mark, with afternoon highs in the mid-40s.

We’ll carry temperatures in the 40s into next week as rain returns to the forecast Monday. Temperatures will start cooling from there. There's more on that in our 10-day forecast.

