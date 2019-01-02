Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Metro Detroit until 9 p.m. Wednesday

DETROIT - An upper level disturbance crossing the Great Lakes is generating an area of snow that currently covers the northwestern half of the Lower Peninsula.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Genesee, Lapeer, Oakland, Livingston, Macomb and St. Clair counties until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Here in Southeast Michigan, snow showers should develop during the late afternoon and evening hours, with the best chance to see them being near and north of I-69, where some of us could pick up a half-inch (possibly localized amounts slightly higher if you get a heavier snow band).

South of there, some freezing drizzle is possible, with snow showers after that.

As we saw Tuesday evening, with numerous accidents around the area, freezing drizzle is nothing to sneeze at. If enough of it occurs, invisible ice -- or "black ice" -- develops, especially on bridges, overpasses and lesser-traveled roads. You don’t know it’s there until you suddenly can’t stop.

So, here’s some information to empower you this evening: If you’re driving, and you see some misty little drops pecking the windshield, there’s a good chance that it’s freezing drizzle and you should use some extra caution.

All the precipitation should wind down shortly after midnight, with lows in the mid-20s (-3 to -4 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Mostly cloudy Thursday morning, then increasing sunshine as we move through the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s (3 degrees Celsius). Thursday is a Car Wash Alert Day. This starts a rare four-day dry stretch, which we don’t get very often here in the winter. Get some value out of that car wash.

Thursday’s sunrise is at 8:02 a.m., and Thursday’s sunset is at 5:14 p.m.

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

The weekend ahead looks like a good one to get those Christmas lights down. You know this weather won’t last forever -- we have plenty of winter to go -- so take advantage of the opportunity. Mostly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Our next chance for precipitation is on Monday and, right now, it looks like rain although, if it begins early enough in the day when temperatures are closer to freezing, then we could see snow or freezing rain then changing to rain. We’ll keep you updated.

