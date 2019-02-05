Metro Detroit weather: Freezing rain expected tonight; icy Wednesday morning

DETROIT - Rain showers are moving out of Metro Detroit this Tuesday morning as temperatures begin to tumble.

Fortunately, there shouldn’t be much of an ice concern for now due to temps in the mid to upper 30s to start the day. We will see morning lows dip down into the lower 30s and then bounce back into the mid to maybe upper 30s this afternoon as winds shift NW to NE 5-12 mph. We will see a nice blend of clouds and sun as we prepare for an icy night ahead.

Winter weather advisory

We are under a Winter weather advisory from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday for dangerous driving and tricky travel. Freezing rain and sleet are likely after 2 a.m. with our North Zone seeing some snow and sleet mixing in too. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s as rain moves in overnight freezing on contact with the ground.

We may see some areas getting 0.10 inches of ice, while others may see 0.25 inches of freezing rain or ice which will be nasty to drive in and could also cause power outages around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

We should see freezing rain switching to rain after 11 a.m. and rain showers will be around into the mid afternoon before drying out temporarily. Highs will slowly climb into the upper 30s with winds NE 5-12 mph.

More rain showers arrive late Thursday with the chance for some of us to see more freezing rain Thursday depending on the timing. This should be mainly plain rain through the afternoon and evening Thursday with temps in the upper 20s to low 30s in the morning and afternoon highs in the mid 40s or warmer and becoming breezy.

The winds will really crank Friday and Saturday as cooler air arrives to end the work and school week with 20s and blustery conditions.

Snow chance

It’s a cold but dry Saturday with 1-3 inches of snow possible Sunday.

