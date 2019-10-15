Metro Detroit weather: Rain expected later tonight

DETROIT - We have a Frost Advisory this morning for all of Metro Detroit and SE Lower Michigan as temps have fallen into the mid 30s for most and even cooler freezing temps in many spots.

The frost concerns will continue until 8 a.m. Tuesday and this means any outdoor, sensitive vegetation left uncovered could be killed by this frost.

Other than that, it’s clear and will be for a good part of the day. Skies become partly cloudy after lunch and highs are heading into the low 60s with winds SE 5-15 mph gusting 15-25 mph at times, and more clouds will be pouring in through the late afternoon and evening.

Rain should hold off until late tonight with our best window for wet weather between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday forecast

We will have showers overnight and Wednesday looks like one of those days where temps will be dropping throughout the day. So, we may start in the morning in the 50s, but we should be falling down into the 40s through the afternoon and evening as a cold front bringing the rain early, will deliver cooler air throughout the day.

We will see a few scattered rain showers coming and going and the winds will be cranking for a couple of days WSW 10-20 mph gusting to 30-35 mph.

Thursday forecast

Thursday will be on the chilly side too with morning lows in the 30s to low 40s under mostly cloudy skies. We should get a decent mix of sun and clouds with gusty winds WNW 10-20 mph and highs only in the low to mid 50s.

Friday forecast

It’s clear and cool Friday morning as we welcome back the frost possibility, but the sun will take highs into the range of 60°F to end the work and school week.

Weekend outlook

The weekend will warm into the mid or upper 60s both days with sun Saturday, and a shot at showers late Sunday. So we should have a mostly dry weekend and we may even take a shot at 70°F Sunday and Monday with some wet weather around. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

