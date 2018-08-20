Metro Detroit weather: Get ready for some much-needed rain

Before getting to the forecast, just a word about this past Saturday’s weather, as a very important lesson can be learned from that.

If you recall our forecasts last week for Saturday, we mentioned that a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms were possible in the afternoon, but that many more of us would have a dry day.

Well, one shower (there were a few others, but this one was the biggie) in particular did pop up in Genesee County, became a thunderstorm, then traveled due south through Flint, down through Farmington, and then into Wayne County before starting to dissipate.

That storm was not severe…there was no hail, and wind was light. However, the downpours were torrential…it was the type of rain that you had to pull over and wait out if you were driving since visibility was so poor, not to mention the street flooding that resulted.

Many more people Saturday didn’t get rain than did, but this explains the importance of having our FREE Local4Casters weather app on your phone. If you had outdoor plans, and knew that we said there was a shower chance (no matter how small the chance), you had the ability to check our radar periodically during the afternoon, and you would have seen that heavy downpour develop.

Our app is SO easy to use…when you open the app, it automatically opens to the radar. And remember that the app follows you on your travels around the state or country (and even in Europe), so ANYWHERE you open the app, you get the current radar, as well as options to see the hourly forecast, ten-day forecast, and much, much more.

No responsible person should be without the Local4Casters app. Just search under “WDIV” in the App Store…it’s right there and, again, it free.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Tonight, overnight into Tuesday

More rain is on the way, and many of us still need the rain so this is a good thing. Showers and thunderstorms will increase overnight as a warm front approaches, and especially between midnight and dawn.

The risk for severe storms should remain south of Michigan but, as we always say, never trust a warm front.

Remember that Local4Casters Brandon Roux has weather every ten minutes starting at 4:30 a.m. on Local 4 News Today in case you get woken up by some thunder and lightning. Muggy lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius). East to southeast wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Tuesday’s sunrise is at 6:47 a.m., and Tuesday’s sunset is at 8:25 p.m.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the morning will become more scattered by afternoon. Don’t be surprised if we even get some peeks of sun, as well. Highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius). Southeast to west wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Because of the storm threat, the March of Dimes has had to postpone the 38th annual ITC Golf Classic due to the weather coming our way tomorrow. The new date for the event is Sept. 4. If you were planning on attending please make note of this change and if you are interested in learning more about this event, please contact Jamie Mitchell with the March of Dimes - JMitchell@marchofdimes.org or 248-359-1561.

Any lingering showers and thunderstorms end by early Tuesday evening, and hopefully in time for those in our Muslim community observing one of the holiest days of the year, Eid Al-Adha which, among other things, marks the end of Hajj…the holy pilgrimage to Mecca.

If you are celebrating, we wish you an Eid Mubarek! Lows Tuesday night should bottom out in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius) – much more comfortable sleeping weather!

Wednesday

Partly cloudy and cooler on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius). Parts of the Thumb may barely make it to 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius)!

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Thursday, Friday

Mostly sunny and spectacular on Thursday and Friday, with highs generally near 80 degrees (26 to 28 degrees Celsius), and overnight lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

The Weekend

This weekend starts another period of relatively unsettled weather, as a warm front approaches on Saturday, with a chance for some showers and thunderstorms ahead of it. As long as we can get that front through by afternoon, we should get back to some sunshine, and highs should reach the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius). You’ll also notice the humidity roaring back up, as well. Sorry about that…it was good while it lasted.

Partly cloudy Saturday night, but uncomfortable for those without air conditioning, as lows barely make it below 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and very humid on Sunday, and that humidity means that the atmosphere in the afternoon will be rather unstable…so a pop-up thunderstorm is possible, although not everybody will get one. Have you heard this story before?

If not, go back and read the first paragraph of this article that you skipped to get to this.

Highs Sunday in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius).



