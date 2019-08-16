Metro Detroit weather: Get set to sweat

I hope you’ve enjoyed the pleasant temperatures we’ve had the past few days, because heat and humidity will come roaring back big-time this weekend.

But first, we’re off to a comfortable start on our Friday. Those of you with some early morning fog will see that lift by mid-morning, and skies will become partly cloudy with a few pop-up thunderstorms possible. Like Thursday afternoon, many of us won’t get a drop, but any storm that does fire up could have heavy rain. Highs should reach the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius), and the humidity should remain relatively comfortable. Wind will be light and variable.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:42 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:33 p.m.

Mostly cloudy Friday night, with a scattered shower or thunderstorm possible. Lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius), with a south wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy on Saturday. And this same weather pattern repeats itself with a pop-up thunderstorm possible in the afternoon or early evening. If you are going to the Woodward Dream Cruise, there’s a better chance that we’ll remain dry, but a storm is possible…so check the radar often on our Local4Casters weather app to stay ahead of the weather. Also, make sure you stay hydrated because it’s going to be hot…highs will reach the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius), and you’ll notice the humidity starting to get increasingly uncomfortable.

Any lingering pop-up storms early Saturday evening will die off after sunset, and the rest of the night should be dry, but warm with lows only dropping to near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Sunday starts dry, but we have a better chance for some organized thunderstorms in the afternoon…and some strong storms would not be a surprise at all. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees (31 to 32 degrees Celsius), unless the storms come in earlier. And it’ll be quite humid…the heat index will be in the mid 90s (35 to 36 degrees Celsius).

Continued warm and muggy Sunday night, with lows in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday with a possible thunderstorm each day. Highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius), and it’ll still be humid.

A strong cold front comes in early Wednesday morning, which will usher in relief from the heat and humidity starting Wednesday afternoon.



