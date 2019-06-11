Metro Detroit weather: Great summer-like day

Good Tuesday morning! We are in for a great summer day today, but morning temps are on the cooler side with most suburbs waking up in the 40s to low 50s the closer you get to downtown Detroit under clear skies. Some patchy fog is likely from the rain yesterday and cooling numbers this morning, especially in rural or hilly areas. Skies will be mostly sunny most of the day today as highs head into the mid and upper 70s and yes, a few Metro Detroit neighborhoods may hit 80°F. The winds are still a little pesky SW 5-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph later this afternoon.

Wednesday will be mostly dry through dinner time and then all bets are off. Morning lows tomorrow will stick in the 50s and highs will again head into the mid or even upper 70s, although skies will be filling with clouds which will limit our warming through the afternoon. It will still be breezy SE 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph and rain and thunder chances will slide in between 8pm and 10pm tomorrow night. Those showers will be steady overnight into early Thursday but no severe weather is expected.

Thursday starts out wet with rain and thundershowers becoming heavier through the morning hours and then model data is split. That means some model data shows drying conditions through the afternoon, while others keep thundershowers around through the afternoon. We will keep you updated as we get closer but plan on an ‘umbrella day’ Thursday just in case. High temps will stay in the 60s with thicker clouds and those showers. We will be dry Friday with low 70s, although models do hint at an afternoon shower in our far North Zone. It doesn’t look threatening at all. But we do have shower chances both Saturday and Father’s Day Sunday… stay tuned! You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.