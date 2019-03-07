Metro Detroit weather: Here's the weekend outlook

DETROIT - Roads are a little slippery from light snow overnight and Thursday morning temps in the teens around Metro Detroit.

The winds are weak, but wind chills may dip into the single digits and a few more flakes may fly before 7 a.m. Then, partly sunny and nice today with highs near 30 degrees with winds WNW 5-10 mph.

A big snow maker will be passing just to our south overnight into Friday morning, and areas near the Ohio Border may see a little snow early tomorrow.

Friday forecast

Friday looks mild and slightly warmer, although we will wake up to temps in the mid to upper teens tomorrow. Skies will be mostly cloudy turning partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s. We'd be seeing more 40s, but the morning snow south will send some clouds our way filtering out the sun and keeping us from maximum warmth.

Still, a nice way to end the work and school week.

Saturday forecast

Saturday will be very nice with a mix of sun and clouds and highs well into the mid 40s and an isolated 50°F here and there. Rain showers will likely move in by dinner time Saturday, and may mix with some snow overnight.

Sunday forecast

Sunday will be a wet start with temps in the mid 40s and morning mix changing back to rain showers. By 10 a.m. Sunday, the wet weather races out leaving us with partly sunny skies and windy conditions.

That wind will be an issue again on Monday as cooler air fills in and we see upper 30s under partly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Tuesday looks great with sun and low 40s. More rain likely Wednesday next week.

