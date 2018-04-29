Metro Detroit weather: It's going to feel like summer this week, a bit of a break from the norm

Here it is, a forecast, slightly transformed. Just a bit of a break from the norm.

Just a little sunshine to break the monotony, of all that hardcore cold that has gotten to be a little bit out of control (April ice storms?).

Ok, so, it's not really summer yet, but this week will feel like it. We're looking at 70s and near 80s to start the week in Metro Detroit. Here's what Local 4 Caster Andrew Humphrey says:

Monday will be sunny and even warmer. Highs will be in their 70°F. This is just what the doctor ordered.

In fact, it gets warmer Tuesday and Wednesday. He likes the summertime, then I have just the thing for you. Daytime temperatures reach the middle and upper 70s to near 80°F on both days. Wednesday has a chance of afternoon showers and storms.

Even with a chance of showers on Thursday, daytime temps will still be near 75°F.

Enjoy the warmth. And remember: if it ain't broke, then don't try to fix it.

