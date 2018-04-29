Metro Detroit weather forecast: Frosty Sunday morning, then milder

DETROIT - Early risers in Detroit in Southeast Michigan still have time to bring the potted plants and pets indoors and to cover their sensitive plants outdoors. Pre-dawn low temperatures on Sunday will be near her below freezing with a light or wind and clear skies; perfect recipe for frost.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Sunrise is at 6:28 a.m. ET.

As the sky brightens, temperatures hang around freezing a breakfast-time then rise to near 50°F by lunchtime.

Families going to and from morning services and activities, such as the FIRST Robotics competition in downtown Motown, will need to grab their jackets, coats and hats to stay warm.

Sunday afternoon will be bright and milder. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60°F. Grab your sunglasses. It is the perfect weather to take the boat out or the convertible for a spin. Remember life jackets for everybody when on the water.

Sunday evening will be clear and cooler temperatures falling at low 50s by dinner time .

Sunday night will be chillier and mostly clear with low temperatures in the upper 30s. By dawn you’ll have an amazing astronomical site in the western sky; the full pink moon with the planet Jupiter.

Monday will be sunny and even warmer. Highs will be in their 70°F. This is just what the doctor ordered.

In fact, it gets warmer Tuesday and Wednesday. He likes the summertime, then I have just the thing for you. Daytime temperatures reach the middle and upper 70s to near 80°F on both days. Wednesday has a chance of afternoon showers and storms.

Even with a chance of showers on Thursday, daytime temps will still be near 75°F.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.