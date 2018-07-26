Metro Detroit weather: Marginal risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon

DETROIT - It’s warm and still a bit muggy but dry to start your day around Metro Detroit with some rain and thunder across central Michigan for anyone driving north this morning.

Temps in the 50s to mid 60s early will warm quickly today into the low or mid 80s with breezy conditions SW 10-20 mph. We will see scattered rain and thundershower chances this morning, but the serious weather may produce severe storms later today.

Severe weather risk Thursday afternoon

A cold front approaches a muggy, destabilizing environment during the mid to late afternoon. We have a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather which is a low or weak risk, but the ingredients are there for storms to produce damaging winds and possibly some rotation.

Keep an eye to the skies this afternoon.

Friday forecast

Much more comfortable air moves into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario Friday through Sunday and beyond. Highs will likely stay in the 70s Friday under partly sunny skies as winds W 5-13 mph drag clouds from Lake Michigan which may try to leak in the afternoon.

We don’t see anything more than a spotty, light shower in the afternoon while most don’t see a drip.

Weekend forecast

Saturday and Sunday look very nice as well with temps in the mid to upper 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. We’ll see a little more sun Saturday than Sunday and rain is possible Sunday afternoon, but it doesn’t look too impressive.

Even Monday looks mainly dry now as we warm a little to near 80 degrees to start next week. Watch out for showers and storms Tuesday next week. Right now, model data suggests it will be quite wet and stormy, but things may change or shift before that storm arrives.

