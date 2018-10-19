Metro Detroit weather: Rain showers expected Friday evening

DETROIT - It's a nice start to Friday with clear to partly cloudy skies and temps in the mid 30s to low 40s as you head out and about early today.

Skies will gradually fill with clouds and the winds will start picking up again. High temps will take aim at 60 degrees, but the overcast skies later in the afternoon will likely keep most of us in the mid to upper 50s with winds SW 10-20 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Showers possible Friday evening

Guess what? Yes, a chance for showers this evening which has been a theme for Friday night HS Football games. Temps will be in the lower 50s with a few showers, so a raincoat or umbrella is a good idea as you head out this evening.

Weekend weather

Saturday morning brings scattered, light rain showers and cool conditions in the 40s. Tailgating in East Lansing for Michigan vs. Michigan State will be wind chilly under partly sunny skies and an occasional light shower.

More scattered, light rain showers Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s under mostly cloudy skies and winds WNW 10-25 mph which will keep those upper 40s feeling like upper 30s and you'll want an extra layer. It will be more cool and windy than wet.

Sunday is the nicer of the weekend days with cool 30s for runners in the Detroit Marathon early morning and partly cloudy skies. The winds will be W 5-13 mph and highs will eventually settle near 50 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

It looks like a pretty dry most of next week with plenty of sun and more 50s.

