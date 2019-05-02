Metro Detroit weather: Rainfall continues, thunderstorms possible

DETROIT - With much of Metro Detroit on edge, rain will return to saturated cities.

Flood watches remain in effect through Friday morning for most of the area. Click the red bar at the top of the home page for more information.

Showers that started during the evening commute will linger past sunset, when the bulk of our rain will arrive. Rainfall amounts look lower than they did Wednesday. Most of the area will get less than a half-inch, but there is a chance one or two thunderstorms could produce more than that.

Rain will come to an end around the start of the Friday morning drive. That will kick off a dry stretch that lasts through the weekend.

We'll get a noticeable bump in temperatures, too. Highs will reach the mid-50s Friday, 60 degrees Saturday and 70 degrees Sunday. We’ll still be under quite a bit of cloud cover Friday and Saturday, but we'll get plenty of sunshine to close the weekend on Cinco de Mayo, Sunday.

Next week will start another unsettled pattern with multiple rain chances. There’s a slight chance those chances of rain will begin Monday, but we’re more likely to get wet Tuesday.

