Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers Tuesday afternoon

DETROIT - Some neighborhoods may see 80 degrees this afternoon as showers become more scattered.

The heaviest rains will be Tuesday morning through the lunch hour with a few breaks or lulls in the action too. Scattered afternoon rain and thundershowers as winds pick up a bit S 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph at times.

A cold front producing the afternoon showers and storms will blow through late afternoon and/or early evening clearing skies.

Wednesday forecast

Wednesday will likely start with clouds and a few light early morning showers, but the sun will gradually come back. Morning lows tomorrow dip down into the 50s to low 60s under mostly cloudy skies. We should see a fantastic afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low to mid 70s without much humidity and a nice breeze NW 5-15 mph.

Thursday, Friday forecast

Thursday and Friday look to be very pleasant and dry with sunshine as we slowly warm heading into the weekend. Highs both Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Weekend weather

We will likely start Saturday morning with scattered showers and storms and models show a few stragglers in the the afternoon keeping temps again closer to 80 degrees. Sunday will be brighter and warmer into the mid 80s.

