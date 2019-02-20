Metro Detroit weather: Snow, ice and rain on the way

DETROIT - Look for snow to move into our South Zone first and then sliding north with light snow after 6 or 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The winds ENE 5-15 mph will dry out the leading edge of the snow moving south to north, and the winds will pick up midday into the afternoon gusting to near 20 mph at times. Snow showers during the morning commute, picking up as we head into the tail end of the morning drive making things a little slick at times especially after 8 a.m.

A winter weather advisory goes into effect at noon because the snow will mix with freezing rain creating a layer of crunchy ice over any accumulating snow and very nasty traveling conditions. We may not get above freezing, which eases the ice concerns, until after 2 p.m.

We’ll see an inch of snow or less and then that ice threat, followed by plain rain after 3 p.m. today. The evening rain should melt away any trouble caused during the day but it will be sloppy even late. The rain should cut off around or just before midnight.

The winter weather advisory expires at 10 p.m.

Thursday forecast

It shouldn’t be too icy tomorrow morning as we wake to temps near freezing early Thursday and any rain or melting snow and ice will not rapidly freeze except for isolated areas. Skies will gradually turn partly sunny with highs heading toward 40 degrees with winds SW 10-20 mph.

Friday forecast

Friday looks dry too with morning lows in the low 20s, and highs again near 40 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Weekend forecast

There’s a chance for a light wintry mix and/or ice early Saturday morning, but a better chance for rain coming later Saturday afternoon or evening.

Highs will hit the mid 40s or warmer depending on the timing of the wet weather moving in. More rain is likely Sunday with showers coming and going as highs stay in the 40s and may flirt with 50 degrees to end the weekend.

The cool back side of that weekend storm will bring cold air in late, late Sunday and any residual moisture may turn to light snow late Sunday and early Monday.

It will be a very gusty Sunday and breezy Monday with mid 30s and a mix of sun and clouds. Light snow is on the way Tuesday.

