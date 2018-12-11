Metro Detroit weather: Snow showers to develop by mid-afternoon Wednesday

DETROIT - Dry conditions persist Tuesday night ahead of tomorrow's shot of snow. Clouds will briefly clear tonight, then come back closer to sunrise. Look for lows in the low-to-mid 20s.

Wednesday's morning commute will stay dry. Snow showers will develop by mid-afternoon and linger through the evening. With warm air advancing from the south, some raindrops will be mixed in with the flakes, especially early in our South and Metro Zones.

By the time the snow is wrapped up (around midnight), we'll be left with less than an inch of snow. The higher totals will be north of 8 Mile.

Thursday looks dry with some sunshine and even warmer highs in the upper 30s.

Check the 10 Day Forecast for workweek ending rain and a pretty decent weekend.

