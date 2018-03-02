Metro Detroit weather: Snow totals hit 7 inches in some areas as snow continues to fall

DETROIT - Heavy wet snow is blanketing southeast Michigan, bringing down tree limbs and power lines. As of 7 p.m., snow totals have topped 7 inches!

Expect snow to continue through the evening and wrap up before midnight in most locations. The Winter Storm Warning posted for Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, Wayne and St. Clair counties continues until 4 a.m. The Winter Weather Advisory for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Monroe, Sanilac counties also expires at 4 a.m. Be looking for fallen branches brought down by today’s moisture-laden snow if you’re driving tonight.

Overnight, we’ll dry out but temperatures will drop below freezing in all locations, ranging from the mid 20s to around 30 degrees. Check our 4ZONE Forecast page to see what to expect in your neighborhood. That will take Thursday’s wet snow and slush and freeze it solid for the morning drive.

Sunshine blazes through Friday, which will take temperatures above freezing before lunch. So, expect some melting during the afternoon and evening. But, again, temperatures drop into the 20s on Friday night, freezing any standing water for an icy start to Saturday morning.

This freeze/thaw cycle will continue until Tuesday of next week, which brings our next chance of snow.

