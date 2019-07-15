Metro Detroit weather: Steamy with storm chances

It’s going to be a very warm week with heat and storm related concerns today. We are under an Air Quality Alert or Ozone Action Day here in Metro Detroit. This is a combination of stagnant air mixing with sunshine and creating unhealthy levels of ozone which makes it difficult to breath for many. Do your best to avoid doing too much outside, and avoid adding pollution into the air as best you can today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, feeling even warmer with morning sun filling with afternoon clouds and storm chances. We have a Marginal Risk for severe weather after 2pm this afternoon. Some storms may produce damaging wind, deadly lightning, and some heavy downpours. Be careful all around today.

Tuesday will be a similar day with warm and muggy conditions, and afternoon showers and storms. Tuesday’s wet weather will be the start of our experience with what was Tropical Storm Barry. We will see showers streaming in after 2 or 3pm tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 80s. It would be much warmer, but clouds will block out some of the sun and the rain showers will certainly cool us off here and there. There is no risk for severe weather tomorrow.

The heaviest rain from Barry should slide in here Wednesday morning. We may see a good half inch soaking or more in spots on Wednesday morning and then more scattered showers into the afternoon. Again, due to clouds and rain, highs will only hit the low to mid 80s at best. Fans of the heat need to wait until Thursday and Friday as highs get well into the 90s with sunshine and tons of humidity. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

