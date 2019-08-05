Metro Detroit weather: Storm chances Monday, more this week

Welcome back summer! The heat index will be in the neighborhood of 90°F or warmer the next couple of days around Metro Detroit.

The hazy sunshine continues, and as we heat up we will see more puffy cumulus clouds forming. Highs should stay in the mid to upper 80s, but it feels much warmer with the humidity up today and tomorrow.

The heat of the afternoon may also produce a few thunderstorm clouds between 2pm and 7pm, but we don’t expect a lot of activity.

Keep those outdoor plans in place, the Tiger game tonight should be fine, and remember to drink a little extra water to stay hydrated!

Tuesday storms

Shower chances increase tomorrow, and we will likely see showers and storms sliding in through the mid morning Tuesday. Clouds will keep high temps a little lower around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario, but the humidity plus some partly sunny skies will again make it feel like 90°F with light winds WSW 5-12 mph.

Look for more scattered showers and storms in the heat of the mid-afternoon tomorrow too, but right now we have no obvious severe threats the next few days.

Wednesday

Wednesday is still warm, muggy, and very well may be a stormy start. We will see some sun battling back in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s as the heat and humidity will be slow to depart keeping the warm and muggies one last day.

Thursday and beyond

We will feel the humidity going way down starting Thursday and as a cool front moves through, it may bring a few showers to start the day Thursday morning before we see and feel the effects of that front. Most of Thursday through Saturday look dry and we may not get out of the 70s Friday and Saturday with lower humidity and tons of sun to end the week.

You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android





Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.