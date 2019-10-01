Metro Detroit weather: Summer-like storms, near-record heat, possible flooding

DETROIT - Summer-like storms, near-record heat and possible flooding issues are all on Metro Detroit's weather plate in the next few days.

Severe weather is the most urgent concern. A slight risk has been added for our North Zone, while most Metro and West Zone locations remain in the marginal risk category.

It doesn't look like we'll see a lot of storms Tuesday evening, but any that show up before midnight have the potential to bring damaging winds and hail.

Most of our wet weather will arrive overnight. Those storms should be weaker as far as wind and hail are concerned, but rainfall amounts could be heavy at times.

Rain will linger into the Wednesday morning commute, at least in the North Zone. We'll have more showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

This time, the focus will be on the southern two-thirds of the area, mainly south of I-69. We are not technically under a severe risk as of this writing, but we'll have to watch the South Zone closely for that possibility.

Whether the storms are severe or not, this will include more heavy rain on top of anything we see Tuesday night. Add to that another push of showers and storms Thursday, and we might see minor flooding in poor drainage areas. Some parts of the area could see more than 2 inches of rain from Tuesday through Thursday.

We haven't even mentioned temperatures yet. Tuesday's morning low of 67 degrees broke the record for highest minimum temperature on Oct. 1. We even broke our record high of 88 degrees Tuesday afternoon by reaching 89 degrees.

A cold front will slowly move through the area Wednesday, so some of us will see heat relief. Others will have another sweaty day ahead. Check the 4ZONE page to see how much difference there will be in the afternoon across Southeast Michigan.

Cider mill weather will return for the weekend. Temperatures will fall below normal in the afternoons. Right now, most of the two-day stretch is dry, with showers likely late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

There's no big warmup beyond that in our 10-day forecast -- just a slight moderation that could take us back to 70 degrees by Thursday.

